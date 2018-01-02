19-year-old man arrested in Lynnwood fatal shooting

Authorities say a 19-year-old Everett man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old Lynnwood man over the weekend

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP)  Authorities say a 19-year-old Everett man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old Lynnwood man over the weekend.

The Seattle Times reported Tuesday the man was arrested on investigation of second-degree murder in the shooting which happened Saturday night at a Lynnwood apartment complex.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says the shooting is believed to have been sparked by a disagreement over a borrowed 2006 Honda Pilot that had not been returned on time.

Authorities believe the suspect was in the passenger seat when he fired a single shot through the closed window, striking and killing the victim.

Police say the victim, who has not been identified, was part of a group who had arrived at the apartment complex looking for the borrowed car.

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com