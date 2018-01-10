A Tunisian synagogue set on fire by Molotov cocktails

Two Molotov cocktails have been at a synagogue on the Tunisian island of Djerba, setting fire to the building

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP)  Two Molotov cocktails have been at a synagogue on the Tunisian island of Djerba, setting fire to the building.

A reporter at the scene told the AP the synagogue was empty and the fire was quickly extinguished. The reporter could not be identified in accordance with her company policy.

Djerba is home to Tunisia's main Jewish community. The 2,500-year-old Ghriba synagogue, which was targeted in a 2002 extremist attack, is located on the island.

Tuesday's fire was at a smaller prayer site.

In recent days, violent protests over price hikes have left one person dead and raised fears of broader unrest in the country that was the birthplace of the Arab Spring.