Body found along Skykomish River believed to be homeless man

Authorities say a man's body has been found along the banks of the Skykomish River east of Gold Bar

GOLD BAR, Wash. (AP)  Authorities say a man's body has been found along the banks of the Skykomish River east of Gold Bar.

The Snohomish County sheriff's office said Monday that investigators believe it is a 44-year-old homeless man who has been living along the river for several years.

A relative discovered the man's body Monday morning downstream of Big Eddy Park. The relative had not heard from the man in several days and went looking for him.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death, as well as the man's identification.

The sheriff's office did not release any other details.