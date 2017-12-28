Bundle up: Bitter cold weather takes hold of northern US

The Associated Press A man clears snow on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Erie, Pa. The National Weather Service office in Cleveland says Monday's storm brought 34 inches of snow, an all-time daily snowfall record for Erie. Another 19 inches fell before dawn Tuesday, making the greatest two-day total in commonwealth history. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP)

The Associated Press Patrick Harden clears snow from the roof of his car on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Erie, Pa. The National Weather Service office in Cleveland says Monday's storm brought 34 inches of snow, an all-time daily snowfall record for Erie. Another 19 inches fell before dawn Tuesday, making the greatest two-day total in commonwealth history. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP)

The Associated Press Rochelle Carlotti, 28, shovels steps near her home after a record snowfall on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Erie, Pa. The National Weather Service office in Cleveland says Monday's storm brought 34 inches of snow, an all-time daily snowfall record for Erie. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP)

The Associated Press Workers from the City of Erie clear snow after a record snowfall on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Erie, Pa. The National Weather Service office in Cleveland says Monday's storm brought 34 inches of snow, an all-time daily snowfall record for Erie. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP)

The Associated Press Pedestrians try to keep warm while walking in New York's Times Square, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Freezing temperatures and below-zero wind chills socked much of the northern United States on Wednesday, and the snow-hardened city of Erie, Pa., dug out from a record snowfall. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Associated Press Pedestrians try to keep warm by covering their faces while walking in Times Square, New York, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Freezing temperatures and below-zero wind chills socked much of the northern United States on Wednesday, and the snow-hardened city of Erie, Pa., dug out from a record snowfall. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Associated Press With temperatures hovering around zero, a few hardy souls celebrated the season, and the fresh man made snow at Buck Hill in Burnsville, Minn., Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. (Brian Peterson/Star Tribune via AP)

The Associated Press Pedestrians try to keep warm while walking in New York's Times Square, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Freezing temperatures and below-zero wind chills socked much of the northern United States on Wednesday, and the snow-hardened city of Erie, Pa., dug out from a record snowfall. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Associated Press Soledda Hernandez stands on the roof of her car as she brushes off snow in Erie, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Snow continues to fall in Erie and surrounding areas that already have seen a record amount of snow over the past few days, prompting a disaster emergency declaration. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP)

The Associated Press City of Erie traffic engineering employee Chuck Carnes Jr. uses compressed air to clear snow from a traffic signal in Erie, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Carnes was part of a two-man crew clearing signals after a record-setting snowfall. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP)

The Associated Press A couple embraces as they brave the cold weather for a walk in Waterfront Park in Burlington, Vt., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Freezing temperatures and below-zero wind chills socked much of the northern United States on Wednesday. (Glenn Russell/The Burlington Free Press via AP)

The Associated Press Pedestrians brave cold weather for a stroll along the boardwalk at Waterfront Park in Burlington, Vt., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Freezing temperatures and below-zero wind chills socked much of the northern United States on Wednesday. (Glenn Russell/The Burlington Free Press via AP)

The Associated Press A worker moves around on the roof of a new section of Dubuque Senior High School, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Dubuque, Iowa. Wind chill advisories or warnings are in effect for all of North Dakota and Wisconsin, as well as swaths of South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan and Indiana. (Dave Kettering/Telegraph Herald via AP)

The Associated Press Two riders go down one of the hills on the tubing hill Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, at Sunburst Winter Sports Park in the town of Kewaskum, Wis. Wind chill advisories or warnings are in effect for all of North Dakota and Wisconsin, as well as swaths of South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan and Indiana. (Nicholas Dettmann/West Bend Daily News via AP)

The Associated Press CORRECTS TO KEWASKUM FROM KEWASKU - A pair of skiers ride the lift up to the top of a ski hill Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, at Sunburst Winter Sports Park in the town of Kewaskum, Wis. Wind chill advisories or warnings are in effect for all of North Dakota and Wisconsin, as well as swaths of South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan and Indiana. (Nicholas Dettmann/West Bend Daily News via AP)

The Associated Press A man walks his dog across the snow covered beach while a cargo ship sits in the steaming fog of Lake Ontario in Toronto on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Cold temperatures have covered much of North America bringing arctic like conditions. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Associated Press The sun rises over a steamy Lake Michigan at the 12th Street Beach in Chicago, Wednesday Dec. 27, 2017. A second day of below zero temperatures greeted Chicagoans as they woke up. (Nancy Stone/Chicago Tribune via AP)

The Associated Press The sun rises behind a frozen rose plant at 12th Street Beach in Chicago, Wednesday Dec. 27, 2017. A second day of below zero temperatures greeted Chicagoans as they woke up. (Nancy Stone/Chicago Tribune via AP)

The Associated Press Looking through a sculpture by the Planetarium on Chicago's steamy lakefront at sunrise Wednesday Dec. 27, 2017. A second day of below zero temperatures greeted Chicagoans as they woke up. (Nancy Stone/Chicago Tribune via AP)

The Associated Press Kelly Richards, left, and Lisa Rippe, jog around Lake Harriet in the sub-zero temps Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Minneapolis. Richards, originally from the Twin Cities but who now lives in Texas and was visiting for the holidays, remarked to nearby walkers that the weather was great. Rippe chimed in, "If you are a penguin." (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)

The Associated Press People are all bundled up as they walk in lower Manhattan, Dec. 27, 2017, in New York. A white Christmas for much of the Northeast and Midwest has given way to bitter cold until the New Year. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

The Associated Press Kelly Richards, left, and Lisa Rippe, jog around Lake Harriet in the sub-zero temps Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Minneapolis. Richards, originally from the Twin Cities but who now lives in Texas and was visiting for the holidays, remarked to nearby walkers that the weather was great. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)

The Associated Press In this Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, photo, Taiwan Britt, from left, and Alexis Abad of Stamford, center, bundle up from the cold as they walked around Stamford, Conn. Britt was visiting for the holidays. (Matthew Brown/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)

The Associated Press In this Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017 photo, people walk in the cold in Greenwich, Conn. The National Weather Service is forecasting even colder temperatures throughout the week with single digits expected during the overnight on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. (Bob Luckey Jr./Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)

The Associated Press A young girl walks with her family, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in New York. A white Christmas for much of the Northeast and Midwest has given way to bitter cold until the New Year. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

The Associated Press Pedestrians walk through steam from the Berkshire Bank building on North Street during a frigid winter day Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Pittsfield, Mass. (Stephanie Zollshan/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)

The Associated Press Workers are seen through the tree netting rings as they brave the brisk wind and cold temperatures, to wrap up one of the five 60x100 ft. tent sections that made up the Jackson Giant Tree Company on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. A crew of six employees erected the Christmas tree emporium before Thanksgiving, manned the operation and then took down the facility after Christmas. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The Associated Press A Paterson firefighter keeps an eye on the water controls on a fire engine while at the scene of a 2nd Alarm fire at a vacant mill on McBride Ave., in Paterson, N.J., Wednesday, Dec, 27, 2017. (Tariq Zehawi/The Record via AP)