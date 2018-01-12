Little Rock road rage killing suspect mulls insanity defense

A Little Rock man accused of killing a toddler in a "road rage" shooting in 2016 will explore an insanity defense

Lawyer Ron Davis told a judge Thursday that recent conversations with the man's family have led him to believe a private doctor should examine 34-year-old Gary Eugene Holmes.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that state doctors found Holmes fit for trial, but that Holmes also has a history of psychiatric treatment.

Holmes is accused of killing 3-year-old Acen (AY'-sin) Ahmeer King. The boy was in the back seat of his grandmother's car when someone fired a gun into the vehicle in southwest Little Rock. Holmes has told police that he wasn't aware he was carrying a gun at the time.

A trial is set for next month.