Man back from Indonesia to face fraud charges in Oregon

A man indicted on fraud charges by a federal grand jury in Eugene has been returned to the United States from Indonesia

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)  FBI agents from Oregon escorted a fraud suspect back to the United States from Indonesia.

A federal grand jury in Eugene indicted 68-year-old Richard Macadangdang Sales last month on charges of wire fraud and money laundering. He's accused of cheating investors out of more than $900,000.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Sales made an initial court appearance in San Francisco on Friday and will be transferred to Oregon for future court proceedings.

According to the indictment, investors thought Sales was using their money to recover U.S. Treasury notes in East Asia and the Pacific that were worth hundreds of millions of dollars. They believed Sales was building humanitarian housing for victims of natural disasters as part of the effort and investors would see massive returns.

Sales had been living outside the U.S. since 2012. The Bend-based FBI agents met Sales in Jakarta and arrested him when they landed on U.S. soil.