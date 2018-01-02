Man dies of injuries in Spanaway mobile home fire

Authorities say a man who was critically injured in a mobile home fire in Spanaway has died

SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP)  Authorities say a man who was critically injured in a mobile home fire in Spanaway has died.

The News Tribune report s the fire was reported just after 8 a.m. Tuesday by someone walking by.

Crews from Graham Fire & Rescue responded and found the man lying on the floor.

He was taken to a Puyallup hospital, where authorities say he was pronounced dead hours later.

No one else was injured.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

___

