Man dies of injuries in Spanaway mobile home fire

SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) Authorities say a man who was critically injured in a mobile home fire in Spanaway has died.
The News Tribune report s the fire was reported just after 8 a.m. Tuesday by someone walking by.
Crews from Graham Fire & Rescue responded and found the man lying on the floor.
He was taken to a Puyallup hospital, where authorities say he was pronounced dead hours later.
No one else was injured.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
