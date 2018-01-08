Man sentenced after 2nd conviction in toddler's drowning

An Ohio man who withdrew a guilty plea after serving part of a life sentence in the drowning of his 1-year-old son and was found guilty in a jury trial has been sentenced again

OTTAWA, Ohio (AP)  An Ohio man who withdrew a guilty plea after serving part of a life sentence in the drowning of his 1-year-old son and was found guilty in a jury trial has been sentenced again.

A court official says a judge in Ottawa Monday sentenced Michael Luebrecht to 20 years to life in prison after he was found guilty of aggravated murder.

Luebrecht and his attorney argued that medications he took for mental health issues contributed to the 2005 killing. Luebrecht testified that he didn't remember much in the months before his son Joel's death, but said he recalls killing him.

A judge last May allowed Luebrecht to withdraw his 2006 guilty plea, for which he was sentenced to 25 years to life.

A message was left Monday for Luebrecht's attorney.