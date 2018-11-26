Classifieds
Search sponsored by Eastern Oregon Marketplace
Home News Northwest

Oregon district cancels classes after water main break

The Gaston School District has cancelled classes after a water main broke within city limits -- causing "unsanitary conditions."

Published on November 26, 2018 8:12AM

Last changed on November 26, 2018 1:06PM


GASTON, Ore. (AP)  The Gaston School District has cancelled classes after a water main broke within city limits -- causing "unsanitary conditions."

The school district west of Portland announced its decision affecting Monday's schedule. After school activities and sports practices were also canceled.

KOIN reports that Gaston Rural Fire District alerted residents to the water main break around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Officials said water pressure should be back for most of the city, but people may experience some discoloration, low water pressure or trickles of water.

Water samples will be sent out for testing. In the meantime, officials advise people to boil their water.



Marketplace

Share and Discuss

Guidelines

User Comments