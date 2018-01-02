Oregon State RB Ryan Nall will enter the NFL draft

Oregon State running back Ryan Nall has decided to declare for the NFL draft with a year of eligibility remaining

Nall rushed for 2,216 yards during his career, ranked eighth on the Beavers' career list. He ran for 24 touchdowns (seventh) and had nine 100-yard rushing games (seventh). He also had 56 catches for 563 yards and four touchdowns.

"When I was recruited four years ago, I was fortunate in knowing that I was going to be in the best hands both academically and athletically," he said in a statement released Tuesday. "My time at Oregon State has been a blessing  both on and off the field  as the memories that I have shared with my teammates, coaches, and Beaver Nation will be with me forever."

A native of Sandy, Oregon, Nall was a standout at Portland's Central Catholic High School and was recruited to Oregon State by then-coach Mike Riley.