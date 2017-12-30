Woman charged with vehicular homicide has pleaded not guilty

A woman accused of causing a fatal crash in Washington that killed her friend has pleaded not guilty

TACOMA, Wash. (AP)  A woman accused of causing a fatal crash in Washington that killed her friend has pleaded not guilty.

The News Tribune reports 19-year-old Karly Ann Parker was arraigned Thursday in Pierce County Superior Court.

She is accused of being under the influence of drugs and alcohol during the Aug. 6 head-on crash near Purdy.

Parker's friend and passenger 19-year-old Kaitlin Taylor died at a hospital several days after the wreck.

Another passenger suffered minor injuries, along with the pregnant driver of the other vehicle and the woman's mother.

Parker has pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide and three counts of reckless endangerment.

Parker's driver license has been suspended and her lawyer Michael Stewart says she declined to take a retest to regain it.

