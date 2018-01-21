Woman who defrauded public assistance of $320K sentenced

Federal officials say a Seattle woman who defrauded public assistance programs of more than $320,000 has been sentenced to three years of probation

SEATTLE (AP)  Federal officials say a Seattle woman who defrauded public assistance programs of more than $320,000 has been sentenced to three years of probation.

U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes says 39-year-old Deka Hirsi was also sentenced Friday to pay restitution of the entire amount.

Hayes says Hirsi lied to obtain subsidized housing from the Seattle Housing Authority, falsely claimed that her only employment was working all night caring for her elderly parents, and claimed benefits for overnight daycare stays for her five children.

Hayes says in reality, Hirsi was running a small grocery store during the day, didn't provide nightly care for her parents, and her children lived in her parents' home and didn't receive daycare services.

U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik stopped short of imposing prison saying Hirsi suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder based on childhood trauma in Somalia.