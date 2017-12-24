Woman's body found, man sought in officer-involved shooting

Authorities in Tennessee say officers involved in a shooting during a traffic stop are seeking a motorist who sped away in a vehicle in which a woman was later found dead inside.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says in a statement that the body of 20-year-old Shelby Comer was in the vehicle that crashed in Grundy County on Saturday night. The statement says her body has been sent to a medical examiner.
The TBI says a sheriff's deputy had fired into the vehicle after the driver allegedly pointed a firearm before he sped off. Deputies lost sight of the vehicle, which crashed a short time later. When officers arrived, the driver was not present and Comer's body was found inside the vehicle.
The TBI did not identify the officers involved.
