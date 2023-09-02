In 1909, a 17-year-old named Lee Caldwell won a bronc riding contest in Pendleton. From that seed, the Pendleton Round-Up was born. The Round-Up started with the

idea that real working cowboys could gather together and pit themselves against each other and the roughest stock around in a celebration of the real West. Here are some highlights:

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.