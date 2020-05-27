Monday, May 25, 2020
Megabucks
01-02-11-20-30-35
Estimated jackpot: $1.8 million
Lucky Lines
04-07-11-15-FREE-19-23-26-30
Estimated jackpot: $68,000
Win for Life
56-59-61-76
Pick 4
1 p.m.: 0-4-7-9
4 p.m.: 8-7-8-2
7 p.m.: 6-8-8-2
10 p.m.: 6-6-1-0
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Mega Millions
34-52-58-59-62
Mega Ball: 4
Megaplier: 3
Estimated jackpot: $313 million
Lucky Lines
1-5-10-15-FREE-19-24-25-29
Estimated jackpot: $69,000
Pick 4
1 p.m.: 1-7-3-3
4 p.m.: 0-6-9-4
7 p.m.: 4-0-2-7
10 p.m.: 8-8-3-3
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Pick 4
1 p.m.: 1-0-1-2
