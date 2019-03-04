An AARP Smart Driver course will feature a refresher on rules of the road, offer defensive driving skills and offer information on age-related factors that can impact driving.
While the class is geared for those who are age 50 or older, any driver can attend. The upcoming class is Saturday from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Anthony Hospital, 2801 St. Anthony Way, Pendleton. To register, call Nikii Murtaugh at 541-861-0024.
The course costs $15 for AARP members or $20 for non-members. People are responsible for their own lunch during a provided break.
There are no tests required to pass the course. In addition, participants are encouraged to contact their insurance agents as they may be eligible for a discount after completing the class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.