HERMISTON — Kamiakin graduated a lot of skill position players last year, but the Braves still have a deep and talented roster.
Hermiston found that out Friday, Sept. 3, as the Braves rolled to a 46-10 victory at Kennison Field.
“They were pretty good,” said Hermiston coach David Faaeteete, who opened the season with four starters on the injured list. “They are a tough team, and pretty fast. They did a great job moving the ball. Our youth settled in and both groups were getting tired. They had guys to put in and we were running out.”
Kamiakin jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter, but Hermiston’s Sam Cadenas kicked a 36-yard field goal to get the Bulldogs on the board.
The Braves would score once more in the first quarter for a 19-3 lead. They led 46-3 at the half.
“Our special teams spotted them 21 points,” Faaeteete said. “You take away those points and we have a different game. For a little bit, our boys were giving Kamiakin all they could handle.”
One of those touchdowns came on a blocked field goal by Peyton Graham, who returned the ball 56 yards late in the first quarter to give Kamiakin a 19-3 lead.
In the third quarter, Bulldogs quarterback Chase Elliott took off for a 29-yard touchdown run, and Cadenas converted the PAT, to finish the scoring.
“I’m just really proud of how they came out in the second half and never quit the fight,” Faaeteete said. “We rotated some guys in, we played 10 or 11 sophomores in different phases of the game. We have to learn not to turn it over on special teams, and don’t fumble the rock. Small victories will go a long way.”
Elliott ran for 96 yards on 13 carries. He also completed 13 of 23 passes for 92 yards. Vinny Trevino caught three passes for 43 yards, while Landon Shilanek had two catches for 40 yards.
For Kamiakin, Henry Mercado threw for 77 yards and ran for 20. Luis Salgado ran for 83 yards and had touchdowns runs of 17 and 4 yards.
Graham ran for two touchdowns, and Aiden Canada had two receiving touchdowns.
Defensively, Cadenas and Ben Larson led the Bulldogs with five tackles each, while Caden Hottman had four tackles and blocked a PAT.
