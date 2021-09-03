TOLEDO — Heppner returned two interceptions for touchdowns en route to winning its season opener 19-0 on Friday, Sept. 3, against Toledo.
“I didn’t know how ready we were,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said. “I have new kids who are learning how to push each other in practice a little bit. I think after tonight, they are going to have to get after it a little more.”
Heppner opened the scoring in the first quarter as Caden George picked off Boomers quarterback Cooper Rothenberger and returned the ball 51 yards for a touchdown.
Brock Hisler, who ran for 164 yards on the night, scored in the second quarter from 45 yards out to give the Mustangs a 13-0 lead at the half.
Cameron Proudfoot picked off a Rothenberger pass in the fourth quarter and returned the ball 10 yards for a touchdown and the game’s final score.
Defensively, Hisler had 14 tackles, Conor Brosnan had 12, Tucker Ashbeck had 10 tackles and a sack, and Jace Coe had nine tackles.
“I was pleased with the effort,” Grant said. “They put a great amount of effort in and adapted as the game went along. Defensively, we struggled at times because of their size. Offensively, we kind of sputtered. There are things we can clean up. I hope we take these lessons and work really hard going forward.”
WESTON-MCEWEN 43, CULVER 6 — Levie Phillips scored twice, and Blane Peal threw for three touchdowns to lead the TigerScots to a nonleague win over the visiting Bulldogs.
“Our defense played absolutely outstanding,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. “Our coaches had our kids prepared. It’s a great win for the program.”
Phillips, who rushed for 101 yards on six carries, scored on a 2-yard run, and on a 2-yard fumble recovery.
Peyton Sincleir added a 10-yard rushing touchdown as the TigerScots rolled up 204 yards of rushing.
Peal completed 14 of 18 passes for 203 yards. His favorite target — Theo White — caught three passes for 124 yards and a 75-yard touchdown.
Peal also connected with Easton Berry (10 yards) and Cameron Reich (10 yards) for touchdowns, while Berry also threw a 10-yard scoring pass to Kyren Miller.
“Our kids were excited to play,” Hansell said. “They played for more than themselves. The community support tonight was amazing, the stands were packed and the city of Athena was supporting their TigerScots. The kids appreciate their continued support.”
COLTON 21, STANFIELD 6 — The visiting Vikings broke a 6-6 tie at the end of the first quarter and held on for a nonleague win over the Tigers.
No other details were available.
PERRYDALE 32, IONE/ARLINGTON 24 — Cedrick Dayandante ran for 92 yards and one touchdown, but the Cardinals fell short against the host Pirates.
“We had nine guys at practice on Monday, and we went down there with 10,” I/A coach Tanner Rietmann said. “We were 10 strong. I am so proud of them. You look back at the game, we have a young team and are inexperienced. They had to stay in the game and tough it out.”
The teams were tied at 0-0 after the first quarter, and the Cardinals trailed 16-8 at the half. The Pirates held a 32-16 lead after three quarters, but the Cardinals fought back.
They scored to pull with 32-24, and had the ball late in the game to try and tie the score, but couldn’t get the ball in the end zone.
“We turned the ball over six times,” Rietmann said. “There were a lot of mental mistakes, but they worked their butts off.”
Also scoring for I/A were Carson Eynetich on a 1-yard run, and Taylor Rollins on a 5-yard run. Rollins had most of his 73 yards rushing in the second half.
I/A will be at Imbler on Sept. 10 for its Big Sky League opener.
COLLEGE PLACE 54, MCLOUGHLIN 7 — The host Hawks scored early and often in handing the Pioneers a nonleague loss.
“We are in COVID quarantine,” Mac-Hi coach Jorge Estrada said. “My starting quarterback (Nick Herndon) gets released tomorrow, and my running backs are out. I’m not going to jump ship, yet. We had 4-5-6 days we couldn’t practice. We have a young team, but it’s better for the years to come.”
The Pioneers’ lone touchdown came on a 10-yard pass play from Cooper Yensen to Mike Doherty in the first quarter. Doherty also had 17 yards rushing, while Tregyn Quigg had two catches for 32 yards.
Volleyball
WESTON-MCEWEN 3, DELPHIAN 0 — Genna Robinson had five kills, three blocks and two aces to help lead the TigerScots past the visiting Dragons.
W-M improved to 5-1 on the season with the 25-23, 25-17, 25-19 victory.
“Our serving continues to be our strong suit,” W-M coach Shawn White said. “We struggled with our offense at times tonight, but made runs with timely kills and blocks.”
Delaynee Angell added seven kills and two aces for the TigerScots, while Jackie Albert had 23 digs, Charli King five digs, nine assists and three aces, and Lily Lindsey eight digs, two kills and three aces.
JOSEPH 3, ECHO 2 — The Cougars gave the host Eagles all they could handle, but they fell in the end 13-25, 25-22, 25-27, 25-17, 15-13.
Faith McCarty led Echo in kills, while Nevaeh Thew led the team in assists. They each served at 100 percent and had three aces. Charlei Harwood added two aces.
Girls soccer
TROUT LAKE 4, ECHO/STANFIELD 0 — The Cougars fell to 0-2 on the season with a nonleague loss to the visiting Mustangs.
Goalkeeper Maggie Sharp had 13 saves on the day for the Cougars.
