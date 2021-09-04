HERMISTON — Hermiston girls soccer coach Freddy Guizar is not one to turn away a good player.
Goalkeeper Lindsey Pasena-Littlesky transferred from Pendleton to Hermiston over the summer, and Saturday, Sept. 4, she stepped up big in the Bulldogs 1-0 loss to Hanford in their Mid-Columbia Conference opener.
“She fit right in,” Guizar said. “The girls love her and they trust her.”
The score was tied 0-0 at the half, but not for lack of trying on the part of the Bulldogs.
“We did really well in the first half,” Guizar said. “We held our own. We composed ourselves really well.”
The Falcons got a goal from Madison Joyner 28 minutes into the second half to help secure the win.
“It was a lucky goal,” Guizar said. “It was a quick little cross. She got a good touch on it, it went off the top left cross bar and it went in. Our goalkeeper couldn’t reach it, no one could have, but she saved us quite a few times.”
The Bulldogs had a chance to score with 8 minutes left in the game, but Hanford had other plans.
“Jizelle (Gonzalez) had a breakaway and the girl (Corinne Moddrell) grabbed her arm and pulled her down to keep her from scoring. She got a red card. We left heartbroken, it was a game that was in reach.”
Pasena-Littlesky, who was the Intermountain Conference goalie of the year as a sophomore and a junior at Pendleton, finished with five saves.
Hermiston will play Tuesday at Kennewick.
Volleyball
CAT CLASH — Stanfield cruised through pool play, then the Tigers clawed their way through the bracket before beating Union 26-24, 16-25, 22-20 at Stanfield High School for their second consecutive title.
“We both had match point several times,” Stanfield coach Blaine Ganvoa said of the Union match. “It was a heavyweight battle. Both teams kept fighting back. It was crazy, and it was a lot of fun.”
The tournament, in its third year, also saw the Tigers beat Echo 25-19, 25-18, and Prescott 25-9, 25-9 in bracket play.
In the three bracket matches, Alexis Shelby had 21 kills, 11 blocks, 26 digs and six aces, while Zuri Reeser added 20 kills, 20 digs, 30 assists and 10 aces.
Jennifer Flores chipped in 22 digs and 13 aces, while Katelyn Griffin had 14 kills, 18 assists, nine digs and five aces.
Echo, which shared host duties with Stanfield, lost a 25-18, 25-16 match to Union.
MCKAY TOURNAMENT — Pendleton split its matches in Salem, beating Grants Pass 25-21, 25-17, then dropping a 25-22, 25-19 match to Cleveland.
“We had everyone back, it was great,” Bucks coach Amanda Lapp said. “It was a good way to kick things off with everyone back. We were able to find a bit of a groove. This team has big goals, and this tournament showed us what we need to work on to accomplish them. It’s a good starting point for the season.”
Lapp singled out libero Nora Yoshioka for her defensive play.
“She was on point today for our defense,” Lapp said. “She worked hard to keep the ball in play and nailed her passing.”
Pendleton (2-2) will play Thursday at Baker.
EAST VS. WEST TOURNAMENT — The host Heppner Mustangs went 0-3 on the day, losing matches to Vernonia, Grant Union and Weston-McEwen.
The Mustangs opened the day with a 25-17, 25-23, 25-22 loss to the Loggers, then suffered a 25-19, 25-19, 25-8 loss to the Prospectors.
Heppner finished the day with a loss to the TigerScots in a thrilling 20-25, 25-13, 24-26, 25-20, 15-5 match.
On the day, Zabrena Masterson had 11 blocks, 12 kills, 53 digs and six aces. Katie Wilson added 68 digs, Hailey Wenberg had 57 digs and four aces, Dara Teeman had 17 assists, Zandra Masterson added 11 assists and seven kills, and Morgan Cutsforth had 18 digs, five kills and five aces.
In addition to beating Heppner, W-M dropped a 25-13, 25-16, 25-20 match to Grant Union, and a 25-18, 25-18, 25-17 match to Vernonia.
“We came out and played our best volleyball of the year against Grant Union, but then struggled with our offense and effort against Vernonia and early against Heppner,” W-M coach Shawn White said. “We got ourselves going and started running our offense in sets four and five against Heppner.”
On the day, Genna Robinson had 19 kills and 13 blocks, while Charli King had 41 assists, 10 kills and six aces. Delaynee Angell added 24 digs, 13 kills and 11 aces, Lily Lindsey chipped in 32 digs and nine kills, and Jackie Albert had 67 digs and four aces.
POWDER VALLEY 3, NIXYAAWII 0 — The Golden Eagles ran into a buzz saw in their home match with the Badgers.
Powder Valley cruised to a 25-12, 25-5, 25-9 Old Oregon League win over Nixyaawii, using a strong service game to take down the Golden Eagles (2-1 overall, 0-1 OOL).
“Powder Valley is a great team,” Nixyaawii coach Jay Stanley said. “They are fast with experienced players who came to play. “We just couldn’t pass their serves. I’m happy we got to play them this early in the season as they are a team we look forward to improving against later in the season.”
POWDER VALLEY 3, GRISWOLD 0 — The Grizzlies opened Old Oregon League play with a 25-6, 25-8, 25-9 home loss to the Badgers.
No other details were available.
Cross-country
THE ULTIMOOK RACE — Trevor Nichols finished second, and the Heppner boys were fifth in the 1A-4A team standings at the Hydrangea Ranch in Tillamook.
Nichols turned in a time of 16 minutes, 43.46 seconds, just two-tenths of a second behind winner Brody Bushnell of Philomath.
Heppner’s Joseph Sherman was 24th (18:59.12), followed by Ed Ellsworth (25th, 19:03.83), Jacob Finch (79th, 22:11.82) and Thomas Rudolf (22:33.38).
Umatilla’s Quinn Funderburk was 103rd (23:41.98), while Alexis Aremeta was 114th (25:13.92), and Miles Franks was 129th (27:12.73).
Philomath won the team title with 69 points, while Heppner had 167.
In the girls 1A-4A race, Heppner’s Hailey Heideman finished 12th in a time of 22:21.14. Kylie Boor was the next across the finish line in 29th place (24:17.99), followed by Hannah Finch (32nd, 24:26.56), Irelynn Kollman (63rd, 28:16.33), and Harley Anderson (88th, 33:04.28).
The Mustangs were eighth in the team standings, while Philomath won the team title with 45 points as its top five runners were in the top 16.
