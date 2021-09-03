BEAVERTON — Payton Lambert ran for three touchdowns, and Pendleton shocked 6A Southridge 27-26 on the road in their Friday, Sept. 3, season opener.
“We got ‘er done,” Bucks coach Erik Davis said. “To come away with a win, to beat a 6A team on the road with an unproven team, we’ll take it any day. We didn’t execute very well offensively, but they are things we can fix.”
The Bucks led 27-20 late in the fourth quarter. The Skyhawks scored with 1:20 left to play, and went for the 2-point conversion, which failed, leaving them one point behind Pendleton.
The Bucks recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock to end the game.
Despite the size difference in the lines, the Bucks rushed for 303 yards, led by Lambert, who had 139 yards on 22 carries. Kyle Liscom had seven carries for 90 yards and a touchdown. The Bucks threw for just 71 yards.
“They were huge,” Davis said. “They were extremely big up front. Their defensive line averaged 270 (pounds), our offense line averages 200 pounds. We are unbelievably undersized, but they didn’t back down. We used our speed to the outside to tire them out, and it worked. We ran the ball with great efficiency — 7.9 yards a carry on the night.”
Defensively, Liscom led the Bucks with 13 tackles
“He was everywhere,” Davis said. “He created a lot of problems for their offense.”
The Bucks will host Wilsonville at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10, at the Pendleton High School field.
