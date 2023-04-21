BAKER CITY — Mark Bennett was nine hours on the road to Klamath Falls but he didn’t begrudge that the journey took a couple hours longer than is typical from his ranch in southern Baker County.
A late winter snowstorm that slickened the highways was the culprit.
And as a cattle rancher who has endured a persistent and at times severe drought over the past few years, Bennett can’t bring himself to complain about extra hours in the driver’s seat.
Not when the same storm that slowed his progress was deepening the snow on his place — snow that would soon melt and soak into soil that’s more often been dust than mud since 2020.
Nor did Bennett, who was attending a meeting of the National Wildfire Council, mind that a few days before leaving another storm forced him to plow snow to make way for a hay truck.
“I think it’s looking really good,” Bennett said on March 16, four days before the equinox arrived with yet another in a series of wintry storms that dominated the first three weeks of the month.
“Good and moist.”
Ranchers and farmers haven’t had much cause to use either adjective the past two years.
Although a wet April and May in 2022 staved off what could have been a devastating drought, most of Baker County has been drier than average for much of the past two years, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor Index.
But the spring of 2023, as Bennett could attest as he steered through snow showers while crossing the midsection of Oregon, had a dramatically different start compared with immediate predecessor.
March 2022 was a disappointment.
The month that frequently brings heavy snow to Eastern Oregon’s mountains, fattening the snowpack that is a key source of water for farmers and ranchers, failed to do so.
The water content at 13 of 17 measuring sites in Northeastern Oregon actually declined during March 2022.
But this year the snow got deeper during the month.
Quite a bit deeper, in most places.
At Eilertson Meadow, for instance, in the Elkhorn Mountains northwest of Baker City, the automated snow-measuring station reported a water content of 17.1 inches (and a snow depth of 56 inches) on April 3.
The water content was the second-most for that date since the station was built in 1981.
At the Baker City Airport, total precipitation during March — most of it melted snow rather than rain — added up to 1.17 inches, the most since 2011 and well above the average of 0.80 of an inch.
Bennett said the winter reminded him of 1992-93, one of the snowiest in the past half century.
In both 2022 and 2021, he was out brushing hay meadows by the equinox, and even turning water into some ditches.
In March 2023 he was plowing snow.
On the other side of Baker County, in Baker Valley, farmer Mark Ward was also optimistic about the water supply for 2023 as winter gave way to spring.
“I’m encouraged,” Ward said on March 16.
He had quite a different attitude, though, just a couple weeks earlier.
January and February were chilly but relatively dry, with few major snowstorms.
At the start of March, Ward said, he would have rated the situation “about as bad as last year.”
But then the parade of storms commenced, bringing snow not only to mountain sites such as Eilertson Meadow, but also, twice in a week, to Baker Valley.
That soggy snow — it wasn’t the powdery, water-poor stuff common during the frigid days of midwinter — saturated the fields where Ward’s family raises peppermint, wheat, potatoes and alfalfa.
“Starting off with good soil moisture is always a good thing,” Ward said.
Refilling reservoirs
Starting off with a nearly empty reservoir is not.
That is, however, the situation with the biggest irrigation reservoir solely within Baker County, Phillips Reservoir on the Powder River about 17 miles southwest of Baker City.
Depleted by the drought, the reservoir, as of April 3, was holding just 7% of its capacity.
That’s the same level as a year ago.
And although the bountiful mountain snowpack will help to replenish the reservoir, it’s all but certain Phillips won’t reach full capacity for the sixth straight year.
The reservoir’s water helps irrigate more than 30,000 acres in Baker Valley.
“I’m certainly not saying it’s going to be a great water year,” Ward said. “But it’s better than last year.”
The situation is more promising with much smaller reservoirs, which typically refill regardless of drought.
Unity Reservoir, in southern Baker County, was 65% of capacity on April 3, and with the snowpack gaining rather than melting even in the first week of April, the reservoir almost surely will fill. Unity holds about one-third as much water as Phillips.
An even smaller impoundment, Thief Valley Reservoir east of North Powder in Union County, was already full on March 20, the first day of spring.
That’s typical, said Clair Pickard, a cattle rancher in Keating Valley, where Thief Valley’s water irrigates ranchers’ hay crops during the summer.
“We’re in good shape,” Pickard said.
But whether that remains the case into summer, he said, depends heavily on the weather in April, May and into June.
That is on average the wettest period in Baker County, as May is the wettest month and June ranks second.
If the spring rains come on schedule, ranchers will be able to hold off using Thief Valley’s water — the reservoir has enough for about 30 days’ use — until around July 1, Pickard said.
Spring rain would also help nourish a healthy crop of grass in the hills and mountains where most local cattle graze during the summer and into early fall, he said.
Pickard said he’s optimistic about this year’s forage based on how wet the ground was due to the March storms.
The only downside is that the chilly late winter and early spring has kept grass from growing — “there’s not a bit of green showing anywhere to speak of,” Pickard said on March 20.
But he doesn’t much mind because those cold storms also brought the moisture that will, once the warm sun returns as it always does, turn the dun hillsides into a soft green.
Curtis Martin, a rancher who lives near North Powder, said spring’s tardy arrival also posed a challenge for ranchers, who had to distribute hay to their herds later than usual.
“It’s an extremely long feeding season,” Martin said. “It does bode well for recharging groundwater, but it’s kind of brutal for folks wanting to turn out their cattle onto the range. There’s just no growth out there.”
Cattle markets promising
Pickard said the next two to three years could be good ones for ranchers.
He believes the beef market cycle is nearing a situation where demand for cattle exceeds capacity, pushing prices up.
The trend actually started last fall, Pickard said, when cattle prices rose by about 10%. This spring they’re up another 10% to 15%, he said.
The number of beef cattle in the U.S. reached a 63-year low in 2014, with about 29 million head, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That herd reduction was prompted in part by the economic recession of 2008-9.
The nationwide herd has rebounded since, to about 31 million head at the start of 2021, but widespread drought across the West, which made hay hard to come by and thus expensive, has kept the growth at modest levels as many ranchers actually reduced, rather than grew, their herds.
Pickard said that as ranchers expand their cattle herds, they’ll need to keep more heifers to do so to boost calf production. The result, over the next few years, is a tighter beef supply even as demand increases.
That’s a potentially profitable combination for ranchers, he said.
Rob Thomas, owner of the Thomas Angus Ranch near Baker City, agreed with Pickard’s assessment.
“This is one of those rare times when the cattleman is in control,” Thomas said in early March. “We’re very, very optimistic.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is forecasting an 8% increase in fed-steer prices this year.
Bennett is also pleased with the prospects for the cattle market.
“We’re in a healthy spot,” he said.
Although relatively high prices for fuel and other production necessities will partially offset the rising beef prices, Bennett said the easing of the drought, particularly in California, should boost hay production and thus reduce prices.
That can be a major benefit for ranchers who, like Bennett, have to buy hay to supplement what they raise on their ranches.
