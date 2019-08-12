PENDLETON — Bikers from across the region are getting revved up to raise money to benefit victims of child abuse.
The Blue Mountain Chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse is hosting its annual Bug Run. Registration begins Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at Cadillac Jack’s Bar and Grill, 1703 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. Kickstands are up at 10 a.m. The cost is $15 per bike. The event also includes a 50/50 pot and prize raffles (tickets are $1 each). The biker with the most bug splatters on their target will win a special prize.
After making the 120-mile loop, participants will return to Cadillac Jack’s (approximately 3 p.m.) for the raffle drawings and to award the prize to the winning biker. Toad, the chapter president and current BACA state president, said they have received tremendous support from local businesses and individuals to provide some nice raffle items.
The local chapter, Toad said, has been holding the fundraising event since 2011. He said many area motorcycle groups host poker runs and the Bug Run offers something fun and different.
The mission of BACA, Toad said, is to empower children to not be afraid. Members of BACA make time to visit with kids, escort them to court proceedings and, if needed, stand guard in their neighborhood.
“We bring children into our organization to make them feel a part of the biker community,” he said. “We are brothers and sisters and will be there in their time of need.”
Money raised from the event is used both directly and indirectly to help kids that are victims of child abuse. It can be used to help in paying for mental health treatment, changing locks on doors, taking a child out for ice cream as part of relationship building and educational outreach efforts, such as training and brochures.
Toad said that even though the local Blue Mountain Chapter is fairly small in numbers there are several BACA chapters in the region.
“If a situation requires that we need more people, we can call and have 150 or more members show up,” he said. “We’re as big as we need to be.”
BACA was founded by a licensed clinical social worker. Its members come from all walks of life — including professionals and blue-collar workers.
For more information, visit www.bacaworld.org. For questions about registration for the Bug Run, call Cadillac Jack’s at 541-276-9422.
