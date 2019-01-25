After a nationwide search, a Blue Mountain Community College selection committee has lined up four finalists for its open president position.
According to a BMCC press release, the four men have varied professional backgrounds with experience in and out of Oregon.
BMCC will host each candidate on an individual visit in February that will include meetings with the BMCC Board of Education, faculty, staff, students, and the public.
Following the candidate visits, the selection committee expects to make a hiring recommendation ahead of the board’s decision at its March 13.
The candidates, their biographies, and the dates of their visits are listed below. All public forums with the candidates will be held from 5:20 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Room 100 in Morrow Hall at the college’s Pendleton campus.
Anthony Rosilez (Feb. 5)
Rosilez is currently the executive director of the Oregon Teacher Standards and Practices Commission, the agency that licenses K-12 teachers throughout the state. Prior to joining the commission in January 2018, Rosilez was the vice president of student and personnel services at Klamath Community College in Klamath Falls. He also has experience at the K-12 level, having served as superintendent at Romoland School District in California and assistant superintendent at Harlem Consolidated School District 122 in Illinois. Rosilez has a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a law degree from UCLA. His biography highlights his role in the state education cabinet and his experience participating in legislative hearings and state workgroups regarding education.
Jeff Sherman (Feb. 7)
According to his Oregon State University biography, Sherman grew up on a dairy farm in Eastern Oregon. He went on to get a master’s degree in agricultural education from OSU and eventually became an administrator for the university, where his official title is assistant director of OSU Extension Service-strategic innovation and statewide director. The biography in the BMCC press release describes his jobs as working with community colleges to expand educational access through community engagement and workforce training. One of his roles is to direct Oregon State’s Open Campus and Juntos programs, which work with school districts and community colleges to serve underserved student populations. His work earned him the OSU Vice Provost Award for Excellence in Diversity in 2018.
Dennis Bailey-Fougnier (Feb. 11)
Bailey-Fougnier hopscotched between Oregon and Kansas during his academic career, getting his bachelor's degree at the University of Oregon, his master’s degree in education from Wichita State University, and his doctorate in community college leadership from Oregon State University. His biography centers his professional experience around his time at Mesa Colorado University in Grand Junction, where he supervised the university’s community college division as vice president of community college affairs. The bio touted his work in slowly growing enrollment at the community college and his passion for bringing education to first-generation, underrepresented, and rural students. However, he did not leave Colorado Mesa University on the best of terms. According to The Daily Sentinel in Grand Junction, Bailey-Fougnier resigned from the university in February 2018 after 17 months on the job following months of friction with the university president.
George McNulty (Feb. 12)
Currently the vice president of student affairs at Colby Community College in Kansas, McNulty has a Ph.D. in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno. The biography describes his current job as involving facility development, teaching, institutional effectiveness, fundraising, and community engagement.
