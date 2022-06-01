Liam Pennington, son of English instructor Shaindel Beers, joined about 100 BMCC faculty, students and community members gathered on campus on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, to protest proposed budget cuts and listen to speakers.
PENDLETON - The Blue Mountain Board of Education postponed action on a 2023 budget and proposed faculty retrenchments at its meeting Wednesday, June 1, at 6 p.m. in the Conference Room. The board's reading of state law requiring 7 day public notice was responsible for the delay, explained BMCC President Mark Browning.
The board is scheduled to reconvene in a special meeting on Monday, June 6, to consider approval of the budget. The budget committee agreed to a request by the BMCC Faculty Association to resume talks on teacher layoffs Friday, June 3.
"I don't ever want to close that door," Browning said. "We have a plan, but of course (the administration) is willing to listen. The (BMFA) came up with some good ideas before talks broke down. I give them credit for that."
Despite the final decision delay, the faculty union went ahead with its planned rally outside Pioneer Hall at 4:30 Wednesday. The demonstration of support for teachers attracted about 120 attendees, according to new BMFA President Sascha McKeon. She has been on the union executive team for 2 years, and a biology instructor for 10.
"The other faculty and I are grateful for the extraordinary support we have had from our students, alumni and the community at large," read her prepared statement to the board. "As of this afternoon, our petition to save BMCC faculty has garnered over 1900 signatures between our Google sheet and Change.org."
The event featured sign-carrying, blue and yellow T-shirted union supporters, a band from the music department playing classic rock, and stacks of pizza boxes and water bottles. The music department could be lost in the new budget. Public speakers' comments began at 5 p.m.
Speakers were Hermiston city councilor and educator Roy Barron,
