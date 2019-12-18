PENDLETON — A holiday dinner is being served to the community by the Associated Student Government of Blue Mountain Community College.
In its 49th year, the free meal is Christmas Eve — Tuesday, Dec. 24 — from 2-4 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. Santa Claus will make an appearance and will hand out gifts to kids. Anyone who wants to eat is welcome to attend.
Last year’s dinner served about 1,000 people. In addition to BMCC students, many people from the community volunteer to help make the event a success.
For more information, to make a donation or to volunteer, contact Student Life Program Coordinator Austin Shick at 541-278-5967 or ashick@bluecc.edu.
