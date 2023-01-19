PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners approved the Community Development Department to submit an application to the Oregon Department of Transportation's Community Pathways Program for funding for the Umatilla River Trail project at its Wednesday, Jan. 18 meeting. The board authorized Chair Dan Dorran to sign the application.

The county's Umatilla River Trail Implementation Committee, with support from community development staff and consultant Merchant McIntyre Associates of Washington, D.C., have been selected to submit a grant request to the Oregon Community Pathways Program.

