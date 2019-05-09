BOARDMAN — As a special thank you to moms, the Boardman First Baptist Church is hosting a brunch.
The meal is Sunday at 10 a.m. at the church, 200 Willow Fork Drive, Boardman. Everyone is welcome to attend and is asked to bring a dish to share. Also, a special Mother’s Day service follows at 11 a.m.
For more information, call 541-481-9437.
