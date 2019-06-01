An eclectic mix of artists, antique and vintage dealers, along with specialty food and adult beverage tasting is featured during the Bonanza Art Antiques & Gourmet Expo.
The inaugural event will bring together more than two dozen commercial artists. Painters, jewelry makers, wood sculptors, metal and leather workers, and other artisans are featured. In addition, small gourmet food producers will be on hand. Also, visitors can taste products from several Oregon wineries, breweries and other craft beverage makers.
The Bonanza Art Antiques & Gourmet Expo is Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8 at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. Both days run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission is $7 for a two-day pass. A craft beverage tasting pass is $12, providing an opportunity to taste more than a dozen Oregon brands.
“We are bringing a unique group of antique and vintage dealers, artists and makers to Pendleton, most of them for the first time,” said Val Anctil, show organizer. “We have dealers coming from Portland with great Western memorabilia and even vintage Round-Up collectibles.”
In addition, organizers have adopted the former Pendleton’s June Cruisin’ Car Show — rebranding it as Bonanza Retro Rides Show. Featuring vintage cars, retro campers and even a vintage Bell helicopter, Retro Rides will be on display Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the convention center. The registration fee to enter vehicles is $20. People can register in advance at www.pendletonbonanza.com or between 7-8:30 a.m. on the day of the event.
More than two dozen awards will be presented at 2 p.m. and the group will depart for a downtown cruise at 3 p.m. For more about the car show, contact Jeff at 503-989-6933 or jeff@dukejoseph.com.
Those attending Bonanza are encouraged to check out other activities in Pendleton. The weekend also includes the Old Iron Show at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave. The 16th annual show features vintage implements, antique cars and other machinery from bygone eras. It runs Friday and Saturday (June 7-8) from 8 a.m. to dusk, and Sunday, June 9 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There is no admission charge and no fee to display items. For more about the Old Iron Show, contact 541-276-0012, shannong@heritagestationmuseum.org or visit www.heritagestationmuseum.org.
Proceeds from Bonanza will support Impact Pendleton. The faith-based mentoring program pairs trained adults with kids who could benefit from positive influences in their lives.
For more information about the Bonanza Art Antiques & Gourmet Expo, contact val@pendletonbonanza.com, 503-810-0500 or visit www.pendletonbonanza.com or www.facebook.com/pendletonbonanza.
