Book Review

For Condon native Jackie Shannon Hollis, it was never a question of whether or not she would be a mother, but when. Growing up in the small Gilliam County town, daughter to a third-generation rancher, it was the expectation of every girl to marry and have a family. So why did Jackie, after years of struggle and soul-searching, make the decision to be childless?
“This Particular Happiness” is a memoir of a woman struggling with her identity as a daughter, a wife, a lover, a friend. The expectations of her family to maintain the status quo warred with Jackie’s desire for independence. Her search for happiness left a trail of failed relationships in its wake. And through it all, the question: Do I want to be a mother? Was being the “fun aunt” enough? Was she going to end up a bitter, lonely old woman, as her mother predicted? Finding love at last, and one that was worth fighting for, was almost derailed when societal and family pressures rose up against her decision to remain childless.
Realizing that her happiness, in the end, was her responsibility and no one else’s was a turning point. But the struggle continues, and the choice to forgo having children is a complicated and emotional path that is different for everyone, men and women alike.
Jackie Shannon Hollis’ excruciating struggle to be good enough, to live up to everyone’s expectations, is not new. Finding her own personal happiness meant putting aside her people-pleasing upbringing and asking what she wanted for herself: to be loved for who she is, not who (or what) people want her to be.
“This Particular Happiness” is scheduled to be released Oct. 1, 2019, by Forest Avenue Press in Portland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.