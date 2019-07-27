PORTLAND — The Bonneville Power Administration, which provides wholesale power to Umatilla Electric Company, Hermiston Energy Services, Pacific Power and other area utilities, has reported that the average wholesale base power cost will remain flat for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The cost will remain at $35.62 per megawatt-hour.
“If we have rate changes, it doesn’t necessarily mean there will be changes to your retail rate,” said Maryam Habibi, a public affairs specialist for BPA.
Habibi said that retail rates are determined by local utilities, and while the average cost will remain flat, some products will experience a rate change.
Flattening the base power rate was made possible by reductions totaling $66 million in projected program costs.
Last year, the BPA’s Integrative Program Review accrued $56 million in savings, in part due to a $30 million annual reduction to Fish and Wildlife program expenses.
The administration identified another $10 million savings from the decommissioning of nuclear projects in Washington.
There is an increasing chance, however, that the average rate could rise by 1.5% — below the rate of inflation — in the future due to a surcharge that will initiate if the BPA has less than 60 days worth of money for both its power and transmission lines.
“When BPA makes a change in their rates, it becomes one of the many factors that go into figuring out our rates,” said Tom Gaunt, a spokesman for Pacific Power. “Any BPA rate (change) should not have any major effect on people who get their power from us.”
Pacific Power rates are determined by state procedure.
Starting Oct.1, with interim federal approval, BPA’s average transmission rate will increase by 3.6%, which was lower than initial estimates.
Earlier this week, the Seattle Times reported that BPA had raised its rates by 30% over the last nine years, and that some regional public utility executives are considering other producers as contracts expire in 2028.
“Through collaboration with our customers and partners throughout the region, we have worked hard to bend the cost curve and keep base power rates flat,” BPA Administrator Elliot Mainzer said in a recent press release.
Both Umatilla Electric Cooperative and Hermiston Energy Services were unavailable for comment prior to publication.
