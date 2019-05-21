Echo is gearing up for a full day of activities during the A.C.E. Automobile Club of Echo High School’s annual event.
There’s still time to wash and wax your car for the ACE Car Show. Registration ($20 per vehicle or $5 for students with identification) begins at 9 a.m. in downtown Echo. The car show runs from noon to 4 p.m. There are nearly two dozen divisions to enter.
“There are classification for bicycle, peddle car all the way to 2010 and newer and project car,” said Raymon Smith. “So, it is really open to whatever you have.”
The show has evolved over the years, Smith said. It began several years after the car club was established when a handful of students parked their vehicles along the school’s sidewalk. As interest increased, it moved to the football field. As other activities were added throughout the day, the car show moved to downtown Echo.
Smith said the Echo Parent-Teacher Organization is now the driving force behind the event. About 45 students are involved in helping with activities — including creating the trophies and assisting with sports team and club fundraisers. Money raised, Smith said, provides scholarships for seniors, enhances educational opportunities and supports various clubs in their activities.
“I think that participants like that the kids are so involved in the process and that all the awards are one-of-a-kind pieces of art designed and built by the students,” Smith said about the event’s continued success.
The event revs up Saturday beginning with a Fireman’s Breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. at Echo Rural Fire Department’s Station No. 1, 301 Main St. The cost for a single plate is $8 or a family of four is $25. Also, raffle tickets for a variety of prizes are $1 each, six for $5, 15 for $10 or an arm’s length for $20. Money raised by the fire department goes toward updating equipment.
Other activities include vendor booths, a 4-on-4 volleyball tournament (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and the Echo Fun Run (8:30 a.m. registration), which includes distances of 1 mile, 5K and 10K.
The day crescendos at 5:30 p.m. on the Echo High School football field with dinner and a performance by The Wasteland Kings of La Grande. Prepared by the Echo FFA Chapter and alumni, the menu features smoked pork loin, green salad, baby red mashed potatoes and a dinner roll.
Tickets for the meal and music are $35 (includes two drink tickets) and must be purchased in advance at H & P Cafe, Buttercreek Coffeehouse and Mercantile, the Echo School District or Columbia State Bank. Tickets for just the concert, which starts at 6:30 p.m., are $25 at the gate. Also, beverages from Echo Ridge Cellars and Hodgen Distributing will be available for purchase. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
For more information, contact rsmith@echosd5.org, 541-376-8436 or search Facebook for “ACE Automobile of Echo High School.”
