ENTERPRISE — There’s been a stealthy invasion this year of a massive army whose troops are no bigger than a finger, but are skilled at taking down 40 acres of timothy hay right under the noses of unsuspecting farmers.
Armyworms are on the attack.
In the upper reaches of the Wallowa Valley, Mark Butterfield said one of his timothy fields looked like it was getting burned when a neighbor told him about the armyworm outbreak in the lower Wallowa Valley.
“It was around the first of September — we were trying to figure out what was going on,” Butterfield said. “We went out and started looking around and found evidence of armyworms.”
Two fields, or 80 acres, were a total loss, Butterfield said, and another 160 acres had reduced yields. He said he tried spraying and cutting early to reduce the loss.
“We weren’t really sure what they were going to do, but we noticed after we cut they didn’t eat the cut hay — apparently they need that green, growing chlorophyll,” Butterfield said.
The outbreak has been fast and furious. OSU Extension agent Pete Schreder said armyworms do prefer fresh, green grass where they lay their larvae.
“Now we are reaping the ‘glorious benefits’ of their attack,” Schreder said.
Armyworm infestations are rare in Eastern Oregon, Schreder said, with one possible outbreak in Wallowa County about 20 years ago. A species of moth, they are adverse to freezing temperatures and the thought is a good frost will kill them off. While frost can be an issue as early as August, overnight temperatures were relatively mild this year through early October.
Butterfield said armyworms, the larval form of the moths, are more destructive at night.
“They seem to hide during the day, so we had to spray in the morning or evening,” he said.
According to the Clemson University website, armyworms can turn lush, green grass into brown wastelands in a matter of hours. Adults lay up to 1,000 eggs in a single night. A 2006 report from Oregon State University said that in Western Oregon, armyworm outbreaks are cyclical and occur every seven to 15 years, from August through October, and may persist for one to three years.
There are various speculations how the armyworms got to Eastern Oregon — one guess is they were caught up in an upper level wind, bringing them possibly from the Willamette Valley where they are more common.
Armyworms seem to prefer grass crops. Butterfield said when they finished eating his timothy crop they moved into the alfalfa, but they didn’t go through it very fast.
Schreder said they’ve been found in some oat crops, as well, and irrigated pastures have taken a hit.
“On those irrigated pastures grown for supplemental feed there are some insecticide treatments with short or no return interval, so they are safe to use ahead of turning out livestock to get those worms knocked back,” Schreder said.
Darrin Walenta, OSU Extension Service agronomist in Union County, said there hasn’t been too many issues with armyworms in the Grande Ronde Valley this year, except for one spring-planted canola field that was destroyed by armyworm larvae.
“Since early May I’ve been monitoring four different moth species with pheromone traps, including armyworm, in Kentucky bluegrass seed production in the Grande Ronde Valley and Baker Valley,” Walenta said. “This season true armyworm numbers were high around mid- June to early July then followed by another peak flight in early August.”
Weather conditions seem to have favored armyworm populations this year, which may have contributed to the population explosion.
“There may be other factors involved, but those are not known at this time,” Walenta said.
In Wallowa County the biggest impact, Schreder said, was during the second cutting of timothy fields late in the summer.
As for the economic impact to Northeastern Oregon farmers, Schreder said it was a little early to tell.
“People are still under attack — every time I go somewhere I see someone who has seen more damage,” Schreder said.
In the next month or so Schreder said he will send out a questionnaire to farmers to assess the damage and talk to agencies about the possibility of disaster relief. In the short term, he said, crop insurance may be the best bet to help farmers suffering from the outbreak.
