MARATHON, Florida — The most dangerous apex predators like to swim. They destroy fish and anything that crosses their path at an alarming rate. They are the subjects of classic horror films, are responsible for the most gruesome and grisly deaths and are capable of unimaginable evils.
For sharks, these dangerous apex predators, humans, pose a major threat.
According to USA Today, humans kill 100 million sharks per year while just six — yes, six — humans are killed by sharks annually.
In the water, the most widespread predators are sharks. Sure, orcas are a threat to some sharks where they share waters, but sharks live from the coldest depths of the Arctic Ocean to the warmest tropical seas in shallows and depths alike. Orcas and tunas and billfish don’t persist everywhere as sharks do.
Despite the best efforts of the cleaver that is humanity, there are areas where sharks still thrive.
Earlier this week, I was fortunate enough to spend some time in one of these havens: the Florida Keys.
The Keys
US-1 spans the entirety of the Keys; “The Overseas Highway” is the gateway to everything from Key Largo to Key West.
In planning my trip there, I had planned numerous stops at bridges along the archipelago to chase the dozens of exotic fishes that can be found there.
My first stop, just outside of Islamorada, resulted in 51 fish representing 12 species — six of which I’d never caught before. Not bad for a two-hour pit stop. I moved on in a state of ecstasy brought on by heat and an hours-long dose of dopamine.
Polishing off a cold brew coffee, I pulled into the second location to meet a friend I’d met on Instagram, Casey Shanaberger (@cjfishes). I arrived a few minutes before him, and I began talking to the guys fishing nearby.
“There was just a big-a** shark here, man,” one said, obviously a little excited.
They chatted about it awhile, and it got me thinking. Sabikis or herring jigs tipped with bait are a blast, but I never turn down the chance at a big fish.
Casey showed up and began catching fish immediately.
I rigged up the chum bag and caught a larger grunt for bait, sticking my finger on one of its spines. The blood pooled slowly, and I dipped it in the brine, adding to the blood in the water before again fishing for dinks.
A brown blur on the bottom crept up from the dark water, and I knew it was a shark.
At that, I got excited, too.
I checked the heavy rod I typically use for sturgeon back home, seeing it was still wedged firmly between two rocks, slightly pulsating as the bait wriggled to escape the hook.
I landed another Bermuda chub, and it projectile-crapped all over me. Seriously. They shoot it out of their anal vents. They’re famous for that bad habit. They’re also famous for having no table or bait value. Other fish won’t even eat them.
I was already soaked in the unrelenting heat, and that was bad enough, but a massive smear that looked like it came from the diaper of a sick baby? Hard pass.
Lamenting my now soiled shirt, I ripped it off and continued fishing, starting a mental sunburn timer for my pale Nordic skin.
Moments later — my luck — this location went from a crapshoot to “Holy crap!”
The Take
The large rod began sinking as something much, much larger began to pull, throbbing and pulsating at once rhythmically and violently.
Though it took a second to get it out of the rocks, I was ready.
In a strong but metered lift, I ensured the 5/0 circle hook was set and began hauling in the beast.
Casey encouraged me, grabbed pliers, got the camera app on my phone ready and walked with me as I battled the brute over to the sandy boat ramp maybe 50 yards away. I would have to land it there because there was no way I could lift a four-and-half-foot shark up a sea wall.
Unmistakably brown with blue-green eyes devoid of pupils and a long, slightly-rounder tail, I knew at once it was a nurse shark.
Known for fighting much more like massive catfish than other sharks, these fish are strong, bulldog fighters that pull hard down and away. They don’t jump or make blistering runs like some other sharks, but they pull and pull and pull.
Minutes felt like hours in the sun, as I baked and slicked with sweat, but I got the shark to the beachhead, and Casey helped me land it.
The Handling
I kicked off my flip flops and stood feet away from a shark in nothing but shorts and a hat.
“Watch your toes and fingers,” warned someone. I obeyed.
Pliers helped me pry the circle hook free from the corner of its mouth, and I looked incredibly graceful trying to balance on the snot-slippery boat ramp while tailing the fish and trying to find a front handhold out of reach of its maw.
My feet found purchase in sand, blessed sand, and I prepared for the pictures.
Violent, lightning-fast moves to bite my hand failed as I grabbed it on the pectoral fin or pushed gently on the base of the head accordingly.
The raw strength of the fish was impressive. It measured just over four feet long and probably weighed about 40 or 50 pounds, but it was more powerful than sturgeon I’d handled twice that size, every inch of sandpaper skin atop dense muscle.
Keeping its head submerged while I maneuvered for a picture was enough to pull muscles in my forearms, but it was worth it.
I finally subdued the fish for a few pictures, and I was hooked on shark fishing.
Hooked
I’d caught sharks before, but never that big.
In three days’ time, fishing for other fish with a large bait out, I hooked 10 sharks from shore, ranging from three to seven feet long and landed seven of them — either solo or with Casey. It was epic.
The largest, a 7-foot blacktip or spinner (I never did get it close enough to tell which), broke my 45-pound steel leader after 10 minutes of blistering runs, jumps and enough adrenaline-pumping head shakes to make me smile just thinking about it.
I released all of the sharks unharmed, save for one three-foot bonnethead that managed to swallow the entire 14-inch bait and circle hook. A shore angler quickly adopted it and took it for dinner.
I felt a bit guilty, but at least it wouldn’t go to waste.
Insanely enough, most of the people around me asked why I didn’t kill the others as I landed them. That’s an attitude that needs to change. Sharks are awesome.
This apex predator has a new favorite type of fishing, and I’ll be pushing hard to conserve the only other truly worldwide apex predator.
