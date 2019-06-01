PORTLAND — “Common” is a rapper, the least valuable Pokémon card designation and the most prevalent stock you can buy.
It’s a word that gets thrown around a lot, and it can be very frustrating for those who hear it — especially for anglers who routinely try to catch “common” fish and fail miserably.
For those looking to catch something new for a change, those common fish present a great opportunity. They’ll usually take a worm, can be found all over and can stave away the skunk on an otherwise slow day.
For a species hunter such as myself, someone who is constantly trying to catch new species in an eternal #SpeciesQuest, “common fish” are irresistible.
In Oregon’s Columbia River Basin, two of the most common native fish are the peamouth chub, Mylocheilus caurinus, and the largescale sucker, Castostomus macrocheilus. These fish are found all over the Pacific Northwest and well into the Rockies.
Chubs and suckers aren’t terribly popular as gamefish or food fish and tend to be bycatch.
Peamouth chubs live up to their name. They are small fish with small mouths that only grow to a maximum of around a pound.
Largescale sucker, on the other hand, feed on the bottom and can grow quite large. In some circles, largescale suckers actually quite popular as food fish given their firm, white flesh.
Neither is regularly targeted by anglers.
Neither is supposed to be hard to catch.
Both proved to be a struggle for me.
Rare
I’ve caught dozens of fish in Oregon supposedly rarer than these two. Within the Columbia system alone, I’ve caught chiselmouth, threespine stickleback, trout, sturgeon, salmon and half a dozen species of sculpin — all of which are native.
To make matters worse, I’ve caught common carp, largemouth and smallmouth bass, bluegill, green sunfish, pumpkinseed, black crappie, yellow perch, brown and yellow bullhead and even banded killifish — all of which are invasive species and almost all of which are popular with anglers.
But no peamouth and no largescales.
It’s infuriating, really.
Any time I was in Portland for work, I’d plunk worms with my free time. When the sturgeon weren’t biting, I was waiting on the shores of the Clackamas, Willamette or Columbia hoping for a different bottom-feeder. I saw a dozen largescales and a handful of peamouth caught by anglers fishing right next to me, but I never caught one myself.
When my brother, Gabe, lived in Corvallis, I spent hours at the nearby Willamette hoping a sucker would take a worm. None did.
Some people have a fish they just cannot catch, a “nemefish” of sorts. I had two.
In fact, I’d caught all but three native fish found in the Lower Columbia Basin (sand roller, Paiute sculpin and margined sculpin) before I finally caught these “common” species.
Salt
Throwing a pinch of salt over your shoulder is said to be lucky. I don’t know if that’s true, but I know Morton Salt’s slogan “When it rains, it pours” certainly is.
On a rainy day in late March, I decided to yet again try for my nemefish.
I was fishing far enough downstream that I knew I could luck into a starry flounder (one of my saltwater nemefish that often ventures into the river), so I was confident. I was bound to catch a new fish.
I connected a 1-ounce weight to the bottom of what I’ve most commonly heard called a “fishfinder rig” or a “crappie rig” with two hooks pointed in opposite directions. For me, No. 8 hooks each baited with half of a nightcrawler were the ticket.
I quickly caught a prickly sculpin. Then a juvenile salmon. Then a northern pikeminnow.
All fish were released unharmed, but my patience was suffering.
When it started pouring rain, I lamented leaving my rain gear in the car a distant walk away and set the timer on my phone to 15 minutes.
Apparently, my ultimatum worked because my rod bounced, and I landed my first largescale.
Minutes later, I got another.
Not only had I defeated a nemefish, but I’d caught two in under 15 minutes. Not bad.
Rain
“When it rains, it pours,” I mused to myself, running to the car minutes later completely soaked but incredibly happy with my morning so far.
I drove to the other side of the river and set up fishing the public docks.
It was more of the same as prickly sculpin found my bait almost immediately.
After almost two hours of moving along the shoreline, battling intermittent rain and more consistent hunger, my rod dipped again.
Imagine my surprise when I reeled in my other nemefish: a peamouth chub.
Here I’d spent years chasing these fish only to get them both in the same morning.
Amazing.
They just might be common, after all.
