PENDLETON — Robb Zimmel, winemaker and co-owner of Cerebella Winery, 30 S.W. Emigrant Ave., grew up around wine.

"I'm third or fourth generation German immigrant from South Dakota," Zimmel said on Thursday, Nov. 10. "The women in my family made wine out of anything. Rhubarb, chokecherry, you name it. They would put a balloon on a gallon jug while it was fermenting. The balloon would inflate. I was fascinated."

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.