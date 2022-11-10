PENDLETON — Robb Zimmel, winemaker and co-owner of Cerebella Winery, 30 S.W. Emigrant Ave., grew up around wine.
"I'm third or fourth generation German immigrant from South Dakota," Zimmel said on Thursday, Nov. 10. "The women in my family made wine out of anything. Rhubarb, chokecherry, you name it. They would put a balloon on a gallon jug while it was fermenting. The balloon would inflate. I was fascinated."
In grade school, Zimmel collected wine bottles, trying to get consecutive years.
"Chablis 1973," he said. "Bottled history. In high school, I tried making wine. Don't ask my sister how that turned out. I never thought I could be a winemaker. I thought it was a caste system, that you had to be born into it."
Zimmel was a flight paramedic in Vancouver, Wash. and with the Army Reserve. During his first deployment to Afghanistan in 2006, he researched viticulture, i.e. grape-growing, and oenology, i.e. winemaking, courses in Washington State. From a desert in Afghanistan, he enrolled in Clark College, Vancouver, by satellite phone.
He continued to work nights while taking basic courses at the community college during the day. His math teacher would wake him up in the parking lot at seven a.m. She and her mother are now Cerebella wine club members.
Zimmel's higher education was interrupted by deployment to Iraq just nine months after getting back from Afghanistan.
"I was an older student," he said. "I forgot a lot. I had to take chemistry over again."
He transferred to Washington State's winemaking program at its Tri-Cities campus, while still working at night to support his family.
