HERMISTON — The Hermiston Chamber of Commerce is hoping to assess damages to businesses in Stanfield, Echo and Hermiston in the aftermath of last week’s flooding.
The chamber released a four-question survey Tuesday, which asks employers if their businesses were damaged in the floods, and if the damage resulted in a lack of work for employees.
“We also want to connect business owners and employees to resources during this time,” stated a recent release from the chamber of commerce. “Responses help us understand where business has been affected on the west side of Umatilla County.”
