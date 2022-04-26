HERMISTON - Charities struggle in post-pandemic period of declining donations, inflation, supply shortages and influx of needy
On Tuesday, April 26, Mark Gomolski of Agape House food bank said, “When everything was shut down during the pandemic, monetary donations increased. Food donations stayed about the same. Now demand is up for services. We have very few fresh vegetables. Fresh fruit, yes, and bread, but not vegetables.
“Bud-Rich Potato was bought out, so it no longer provided us with onions and potatoes. One of our staffers got Riverpoint Farms to donate some onions for a while. The loss of Shearers also hurt. Not only did we lose a source of donations, but then the employees who lost their jobs needed our help.”
He added, “Inflation and the influx of migrant workers from easing of COVID restraints increased demand. Homelessness has also jumped up to about 200 per month from 30 to 40.
“In 2021, our average number of households served was 428, with 1397 people. Last month’s (March 2022) stats were 850 households and 3002 individuals.
”On average, we maintain 26 to 37 volunteers, working about 160 hours per month."
Gomolski continued, “We have partnered with Jose Garcia’s New Horizons for outreach to farm workers. He's a great partner. County COVID funds have also helped. We got an enclosed trailer, replacing an older vehicle. We load it with food boxes, and on Fridays go when the workers are released from the fields. Their working hours and our open schedule means that they can’t come to Agape House, so we reach out.
“Now it’s planting season, so the number of migrant workers’ families has grown from 120 to 300.
“Our great governor dropped off people straight from the Border, literally with nothing but the clothes on their backs. We got clothes and blankets for them. Subaru donated waterproof blankets. We try to partner with everyone we can.
“We have a ‘backpack’ program for kids. They get breakfast and free lunch at school, but might not have anything to eat at home on the weekend. So we give them food boxes. It covers 270 students per week in Hermiston, Echo, Stanfield and Irrigon. Cost has ballooned from $4000 to $9000.
“Amazon donated to this program. We’re grateful for every partner.”
Gomolski said that Agape House also has partnered with the American Legion in outreach programs for needy veterans. Seniors on fixed incomes now also benefit.
He concluded, “Inflation makes it harder to serve people, while increasing their needs. Peanut butter costs $3 per container. Even little boxes of raisins are hard to find. It might sound trivial, but it’s a real problem.
“I search nationwide to get the lowest possible prices. Sometimes I can’t get what we need at any price, due to supply chain shortages. Walmart might donate goods, but limited to a certain amount, or every other week, or a substitute product.”
Pendleton food bank faces the same issues
Maj. DeWayne Halstad of the Pendleton Salvation Army Corps said, “During the pandemic, donations went up, but so did our needs. Now donations have dropped off. We’re feeding a bit fewer people, but our costs are way up.”
He added, “During the pandemic, we fed about 150 meals daily. Now we’re down to around 105 per day, with 50 here (105 S.E. Emigrant Ave.) and 55 delivered to elderly and shut-ins. But prices of supplies don’t come down. For example, to-go containers used to cost us $20 for 200; now it’s $55 for 200.”
Halstad continued, “We went with (styrofoam) to-go containers during the pandemic, and have kept that up. Serving indoors required more staff, and there were fights and arguments at the tables. We have outdoor tables, or people can take the containers away.”
He concluded, “We could really use support. Especially big, #10 canned goods. We have vegetable shortages. Frozen hamburger, chicken breasts, stuff like that. Spaghetti sauce.”
