Saturday, Dec. 22
PANCAKES WITH SANTA, 9-11:30 a.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395, Hermiston. Enjoy a holiday breakfast including pancakes, sausage and toppings for decoration. Tickets required, seating limited.
FREE FOR ALL, 9:30-10:15 a.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Free art classes for children up to age 12. Children under 8 should be accompanied by an adult. (Roberta Lavadour 541-278-9201)
YARN CLUB, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. (541-567-2882)
HIP & HANDMADE, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Free drop-in project class for adults. (Roberta Lavadour 541-278-9201)
MOVIE EVENT, 2:15 p.m., SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman. Enjoy “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” The Grinch will visit 30 minutes prior to the movie showing. $3 admission includes a bag of popcorn. Bottled water and concessions available for purchase. (Stefanie Swindler 541-481-7243)
Sunday, Dec. 23
SPECIAL NEEDS OPEN GYM, 12:30-1 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Free for special needs children and families. (Casey Brown 541-276-8100)
Monday, Dec. 24
WALKING FOR WELLNESS, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Get some exercise even when the weather is bad. Free. (Casey Brown 541-276-8100)
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St., Athena. For ages birth to 6. (541-566-2470)
PENDLETON SENIOR MEAL SERVICE, 12-1 p.m., Pendleton Senior Center, 510 S.W. 10th St., Pendleton. Costs $3.50 or $6 for those under 60. Pool, puzzles, crafts, snacks, Second Time Around thrift store 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For Meals On Wheels, call 541-276-1926. (Tori Bowman 541-276-5073)
ART STUDIO, 4-5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Free class for ages 7-12 to develop skills and encourage art exploration. (Roberta Lavadour 541-278-9201)
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE, 6-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 518 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. (Janet Collins 541-938-3854)
Tuesday, Dec. 25
WALKING FOR WELLNESS, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Get some exercise even when the weather is bad. Free. (Casey Brown 541-276-8100)
COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS DINNER, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Hermiston High School commons, 600 S. First St., Hermiston. Traditional Christmas dinner for all community members. Free. (541-371-9772)
BOARDMAN SENIOR MEAL SERVICE, 12 p.m., Boardman Senior Center, 100 Tatone St., Boardman. Cost is $4 for seniors 55 and over or $5 for adults. (541-481-3257)
PENDLETON SENIOR MEAL SERVICE, 12-1 p.m., Pendleton Senior Center, 510 S.W. 10th St., Pendleton. Costs $3.50 or $6 for those under 60. Pool, puzzles, crafts, snacks, Second Time Around thrift store 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For Meals On Wheels, call 541-276-1926. (Tori Bowman 541-276-5073)
HERMISTON SENIOR MEAL SERVICE, 12 p.m., Harkenrider Center, 255 N.E. Second St., Hermiston. Cost is $4 for adults, free for children 10 and under, $4 for Meals on Wheels. Extra 50 cents for utensils/dishes. Bus service available by donation. (541-567-3582)
Wednesday, Dec. 26
WALKING FOR WELLNESS, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Get some exercise even when the weather is bad. Free. (Casey Brown 541-276-8100)
BABY & ME LEARN & PLAY, 10-10:45 a.m., Hermiston Public Library back entrance, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. Engaging children and getting them excited about music, improving motor skills and sparking creativity while supporting early literacy development. For children ages newborn to 4 years and parent/guardian. (541-567-2882)
STORY TIME, 11:15 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. (541-567-2882)
STANFIELD SENIOR MEAL SERVICE, 12 p.m., Stanfield Community Center, 225 W. Roosevelt, Stanfield. Cost is $3.50 for seniors, $6 for others. (541-449-1332)
PENDLETON SENIOR MEAL SERVICE, 12-1 p.m., Pendleton Senior Center, 510 S.W. 10th St., Pendleton. Costs $3.50 or $6 for those under 60. Pool, puzzles, crafts, snacks, Second Time Around thrift store 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For Meals On Wheels, call 541-276-1926. (Tori Bowman 541-276-5073)
ADVENTURE TIME STORY TIME, 2-3 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. Stories and activities for developmentally disabled children and adults. Free. (541-567-2882)
ADULT BEGINNERS’ COMPUTERS, 3-4 p.m., Pendleton Public Library meeting room, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Registration is required. Classes tailored to the needs of the attendees. (541-966-0380)
BULLET JOURNALS, 6 p.m., Pendleton Public Library meeting room, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Meet and discuss design, layout, technique and more. Washi tape and markers will be available. Free and no registration required. (541-966-0380)
FIDDLER’S NIGHT, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Avamere Assisted Living, 980 W. Highland Ave., Hermiston. Join the jam session, or just listen. Light refreshments included. (Laura Mecham 541-567-3141)
VEGAN/SUSTAINABLE LIVING POTLUCK SUPPER, 7 p.m., location varies, Pendleton. Bring a vegan dish and recipe. Gluten-free friendly group. Call to RSVP and for driving directions. (541-969-3057)
