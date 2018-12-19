Thursday, Dec. 20
CHRISTMAS STORIES WITH MARY, 5:15 p.m., Pendleton Public Library National Parks Area, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. A different Christmas story each evening. Free. (Mary Finney 541-966-0380)
YARN CLUB, 5:30 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. (541-567-2882)
THE ARC UMATILLA COUNTY BINGO, 6-10 p.m., The Arc Building, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Doors open at 6 p.m., seats may be held until 6:30 p.m., then all seats first come, first served; games begin at 7 p.m. Proceeds benefit Umatilla County citizens with developmental disabilities. 18 years or older, must have proof of age and photo I.D. Basic pot $20, prizes range from $20-$750. (541-567-7615)
FIDDLER’S NIGHT, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Avamere Assisted Living, 980 W. Highland Ave., Hermiston. Enjoy light refreshments, listen to some favorite oldies or join in the jam session. All ages welcome. (Lori 541-567-3141)
FIRST DRAFT WRITERS’ SERIES, 7-9 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Open mic slots of 3-5 minutes available following main presentation. Free. (Roberta Lavadour 541-278-9201)
Friday, Dec. 21
WALKING FOR WELLNESS, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Get some exercise even when the weather is bad. Free. (Casey Brown 541-276-8100)
TODDLER STORY TIME, 10:15-11 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. (541-966-0380)
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. For children from 3-6 years old. (541-567-2882)
STORY AND CRAFT TIME, 2 p.m., Echo Public Library, 20 S. Bonanza, Echo. (541-376-8411)
VFW BINGO, 6 p.m., Hermiston VFW, 45 W. Cherry St., Hermiston. Doors open at 6 p.m., games begin at 7 p.m. Everyone welcome. (541-567-6219)
MOVIE EVENT, 7:15 p.m., SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman. Enjoy “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” The Grinch will visit 30 minutes prior to the movie showing. $3 admission includes a bag of popcorn. Bottled water and concessions available for purchase. (Stefanie Swindler 541-481-7243)
Saturday, Dec. 22
PANCAKES WITH SANTA, 9-11:30 a.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395, Hermiston. Enjoy a holiday breakfast including pancakes, sausage and toppings for decoration. Tickets required, seating limited.
FREE FOR ALL, 9:30-10:15 a.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Free art classes for children up to age 12. Children under 8 should be accompanied by an adult. (Roberta Lavadour 541-278-9201)
YARN CLUB, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. (541-567-2882)
HIP & HANDMADE, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Free drop-in project class for adults. (Roberta Lavadour 541-278-9201)
MOVIE EVENT, 2:15 p.m., SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman. Enjoy “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” The Grinch will visit 30 minutes prior to the movie showing. $3 admission includes a bag of popcorn. Bottled water and concessions available for purchase. (Stefanie Swindler 541-481-7243)
Sunday, Dec. 23
SPECIAL NEEDS OPEN GYM, 12:30-1 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Free for special needs children and families. (Casey Brown 541-276-8100)
Monday, Dec. 24
WALKING FOR WELLNESS, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Get some exercise even when the weather is bad. Free. (Casey Brown 541-276-8100)
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St., Athena. For ages birth to 6. (541-566-2470)
PENDLETON SENIOR MEAL SERVICE, 12-1 p.m., Pendleton Senior Center, 510 S.W. 10th St., Pendleton. Costs $3.50 or $6 for those under 60. Pool, puzzles, crafts, snacks, Second Time Around thrift store 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For Meals On Wheels, call 541-276-1926. (Tori Bowman 541-276-5073)
ART STUDIO, 4-5:30 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Free class for ages 7-12 to develop skills and encourage art exploration. (Roberta Lavadour 541-278-9201)
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE, 6-7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 518 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. (Janet Collins 541-938-3854)
