Tuesday, February 19
SKILLS FOR LIFE, 3 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Gym activities at 3 p.m., life skills at 4 p.m. for middle and high school students. Registration requested. (Suzanne Moore 541-276-3987)
CRAFTERNOONS, 4:15 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Drop in for a group or individual craft project. All ages. (541-966-0380)
PENDLETON EAGLES TACOS AND BINGO, 6 p.m., Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St., Pendleton. Regular packet $10, special packet $5. Proceeds donated to local charities. Public welcome. (541-278-2828)
INSIDE OUTSIDE THE LINES ADULT COLORING, 6-7:30 p.m., Irrigon Public Library, 490 N.E. Main St., Irrigon. Materials provided. Bring snacks to share. (541-922-0138)
PENDLETON KNITTING GROUP, 6 p.m., Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub, 230 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. (541-966-0380)
STORY AND CRAFT TIME, 6:30 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. For elementary school-age children. (541-938-8247)
EASTERN OREGON FORUM: OUR MUSIC FEATURING JD KINDLE AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m., Blue Mountain Community College room ST-200, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton. JD Kindle will discuss his work with Oregon East Symphony and his personal musical works, and Fred Hill Sr. will talk about his work as the cultural historian at Nixyaawii Community School. Cost is $5 at the door, free for students. (Karen Parker 541-966-3177)
Wednesday, February 20
WALKING FOR WELLNESS, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Get some exercise even when the weather is bad. Free. (Casey Brown 541-276-8100)
BABY & ME LEARN & PLAY, 10-10:45 a.m., Hermiston Public Library back entrance, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. Engaging children with music, improving motor skills and sparking creativity, supporting early literacy development. For children ages newborn to 4 years and parent/guardian. (541-567-2882)
STORY TIME, 11:15 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. (541-567-2882)
STANFIELD SENIOR MEAL SERVICE, 12 p.m., Stanfield Community Center, 225 W. Roosevelt, Stanfield. Cost is $3.50 for seniors, $6 for others. (541-449-1332)
PENDLETON SENIOR MEAL SERVICE, 12-1 p.m., Pendleton Senior Center, 510 S.W. 10th St., Pendleton. Costs $3.50 or $6 for those under 60. Pool, puzzles, crafts, snacks. For Meals On Wheels, call 541-276-1926. (Tori Bowman 541-276-5073)
ADVENTURE TIME STORY TIME, 2-3 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. Stories and activities for developmentally disabled children and adults. Free. (541-567-2882)
ADULT BEGINNERS’ COMPUTERS, 3-4 p.m., Pendleton Public Library meeting room, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Registration is required. Classes tailored to the needs of the attendees. (541-966-0380)
HERMISTON DISTINGUISHED CITIZENS AWARDS AND BANQUET, 6 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395, Hermiston. Tickets may be ordered online at www.hermistonchamber.com (Debbie Pedro 541-567-6151)
”RENEGOTIATION OF THE COLUMBIA RIVER TREATY”, 6 p.m., Echo VFW Hall, 210 W. Bridge St., Echo. Craig Reeder, current chairman of the Northeast Oregon Water Association, will discuss the importance of water to our way of life. Dinner service offered at 6 p.m., $5 per plate for lasagna and bread. Presentation begins at 6:45 p.m. Public invited; RSVP required via text message to 541-379-6992. (Joe Ramos 509-366-3980)
VEGAN/SUSTAINABLE LIVING POTLUCK SUPPER, 7 p.m., location varies, Pendleton. Bring a vegan dish and recipe. Gluten-free friendly group. Call to RSVP and for driving directions. (541-969-3057)
Thursday, February 21
WALKING FOR WELLNESS, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. (Casey Brown 541-276-8100)
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:15-11 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Stories and activities for young children. (541-966-0380)
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. For children from 3-6 years old. (541-567-2882)
PRESCHOOL STORY AND CRAFT TIME, 10:30 a.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (Lili Schmidt 541-938-8247)
BOARDMAN SENIOR MEAL SERVICE, 12 p.m., Boardman Senior Center, 100 Tatone St., Boardman. Cost is $4 for seniors 55 and over or $5 for adults. (541-481-3257)
PENDLETON SENIOR MEAL SERVICE, 12-1 p.m., Pendleton Senior Center, 510 S.W. 10th St., Pendleton. Costs $3.50 or $6 for those under 60. Pool, puzzles, crafts, snacks. For Meals On Wheels, call 541-276-1926. (Tori Bowman 541-276-5073)
HERMISTON SENIOR MEAL SERVICE, 12 p.m., Harkenrider Center, 255 N.E. Second St., Hermiston. Cost is $4 for adults, free for children 10 and under, $4 for Meals on Wheels. Extra 50 cents for utensils/dishes. Bus service available by donation. (541-567-3582)
LEGO CLUB, 4:15 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Free. (Heather Culley 541-966-0380)
THE ARC UMATILLA COUNTY BINGO, 6-10 p.m., The Arc Building, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Doors open at 6 p.m.,; games begin at 7 p.m. 18 years or older, must have proof of age and photo I.D. Basic pot $20, prizes range from $20-$750. (541-567-7615)
FIRST DRAFT WRITERS’ SERIES, 7-9 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Kisha Lewellyn Schlegel will read from her work. Open mic slots of 3-5 minutes available following main presentation. Free. (Roberta Lavadour 541-278-9201)
