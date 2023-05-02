Community 101 inspires student to pursue public service career

When Colbey Carpenter participated in Community 101 during his junior and senior years at West Albany High School, it impacted his commitment to volunteer service and informed the trajectory of his education and career.
“Community 101 was the first experience that showed me that I could pursue public interest work as a legitimate profession,” Carpenter said. “Community 101 is the reason I pursued an early career in public service. I realized that I didn’t need to have personal wealth to make a positive difference in my community. I discovered I could facilitate effective community support by working with funders and communities that lacked sufficient resources or political power.”
While Carpenter was attending University of Oregon to earn a bachelor of arts degree in planning, public policy and management, he worked in as a development assistant at Relief Nursery, a child abuse and neglect prevention and awareness organization in Eugene.
After college graduation, he landed his dream job: working for OCF, the organization that had inspired him. He thrived at OCF, but after 18 months, his mentor, Wendy Chou, encouraged him to consider exploring a career beyond Oregon. No one in Carpenter’s family had ever moved away from Oregon.
He moved to Washington, D.C., first to work for the Pew Charitable Trust and then in the U.S. Senate to work with Senator Jeff Merkley. Eventually, he was Merkley’s legislative correspondent, where he supported policy efforts related to voting rights, tax and wealth inequity, trade and more.
Currently Carpenter is studying law at Fordham University School of Law in New York. He has continued serving in leadership roles for a host of nonprofits in Oregon, D.C. and now in New York.
Q & A with Community 101 graduate Colbey Carpenter
Q: How did participating in Community 101 class open your eyes to the need in your community?
CC: “Community 101 enlightened me about different needs in my community that I wasn’t previously aware of, from the pervasiveness of domestic violence to a burgeoning mental health crisis amongst teenagers. The program also reminded me that other people my age were experiencing similar hardships in life — houselessness, food insecurity, a lack of access to basic resources, etc.
“Since Community 101 students largely independently identify problems in their communities to address through small grants, I also realized how issues are prioritized based on who has access to the decision-making process. I learned about the importance of having diverse voices and experiences at every decision-making table so that no community’s concerns are overlooked or underprioritized.”
Q: How did your experience in Community 101 help you expand your vision?
CC: “Community 101 expanded my sense of what was possible. It taught me that my lived experiences gave me a valuable perspective for public service. Instead of thinking small because I was poor and secretly gay, I realized that the parts of my identity that I considered barriers gave me a heightened sense of empathy and compassion for other vulnerable people.
“Community 101 also emphasized the importance of looking at structural solutions to issues instead of only addressing immediate needs—doing both is important. I started thinking about how structures in society were intentionally constructed to benefit some people at the expense of others. Since the root causes of so many societal ills were complex, solutions needed to be comprehensive as well.
“This understanding led to an interest in policy work, especially at the federal level. I wanted to help advance thoughtful legislation that would broadly improve the lives of targeted communities. In supporting Senator Merkley’s incredible work on LGBTQ+ equality, voting rights, economic justice, and privacy, I was able to once again apply lessons I learned from Community 101 to think at a systemic level and with compassion to help communities.”
Q: Now as a law student at Fordham, what's your career goal?
CC: “I have been incredibly lucky to have already achieved the two career goals I set for myself early in life—working at OCF and for Sen. Merkley, whom I had admired for many years growing up in Oregon.
“I am still considering what concrete career steps I will take next in life as a lawyer. What I do know, though, is that I will forever be deeply committed to utilizing my talents, resources, and privilege to support the communities I identify with and other underrepresented communities, whether or not I am a member of them.
“One day I would like to be in a position in my career to be able to personally fund a Community 101. To my former development team at OCF: please hit me up in 10 years."
