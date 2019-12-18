HERMISTON — The second Community Fellowship Dinner of the holiday season will set the table on Christmas Day.
Everyone is invited to enjoy the free meal, which is served Wednesday, Dec. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the main commons at Hermiston High School, 600 S. First St. Also, transportation to the meal, food delivery service and takeout orders are available by calling or leaving a message at 541-371-9772.
For more than 30 years, the meal ministry has provided a free holiday dinner to anyone that wants to attend. In addition, there are many opportunities for people to volunteer to assist with the effort. People are needed to help with food preparation, as well as venue setup, greeting guests, serving, delivering meals and cleanup.
Volunteers generally work one-hour shifts. For specific tasks and time slots, be sure to contact organizers as soon as possible.
The holiday-season meals were started more than 30 years ago to provide a place for people to enjoy a good holiday meal with others. Over the years it has grown to feed upwards of 700-900 people. Gary Humphreys, CFD board chairman, said they will maintain the effort as long as interest continues.
For more information or to volunteer, text/call 541-371-9772 or email cfdhermiston@gmail.com. Financial donations can be sent to Community Fellowship Dinner, P.O. Box 1551, Hermiston, OR 97838.
