Bill and Marcy (Bauer) Bacon were married on June 16, 1973, at the Pendleton Presbyterian Church. The couple, who reside in Hermiston, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Marcy worked at various Les Schwab Tire Centers and for the corporation for 28 years, retiring in 2018. Bill worked on cattle ranches and drove a loader truck until his retirement in 2016.

