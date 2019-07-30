Dave and Kaye Cummings will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on August 2, 2019.
Married in Vale, Oregon, they have lived in the Athena-Weston area all of their married life, except for one year that they lived and taught in Canada. They both spent their entire teaching careers in the Athena -Weston School District, Kaye for 38 years and Dave for 30.
Dave has spent his retirement fishing and hunting, while Kaye has traveled around the world. They both still garden and enjoy watching their grandsons in all of their sports and activities. They reside in Weston.
They have one daughter, Colby (Cummings) Knifong of Enterprise, and two grandsons, Kennisen and Kellan Knifong.
