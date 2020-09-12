The children of Dennis and Peni Noel Waite are happy to announce their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary. Dennis and Peni were married on August 21, 1970, in the Salt Lake, Utah, Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
They have 11 children, Dieter, Springe, Kresimir, Dmitri, Tevye, Liji, Patxi, Petra, Stefka, Seren and Tice, and 39 grandchildren.
Dennis worked as a cattle rancher for 27 years on KL Ranches, located south of Pilot Rock, from 1973-2000 and retired from teaching in 2017. Peni assisted with ranching and was a stay-at-home mother until 1996. She worked as a para-educator for the Pendleton School District from 1996 until she retired in 2017.
They enjoy spending time with their kids and grandchildren, whether it is sporting events, camping, or at home.
