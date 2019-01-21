Harold and Sarah Bruce of Hermiston were married Jan. 24, 1969, in Winterhaven, Calif. They are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a private family event in Hermiston.
The Bruces moved to Hermiston in November 1974 after living in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Both are retired.
Harold enjoys making his children and grandchildren a priority, sharing stories and instilling the value of family. He also enjoys hunting, archery shoots, and participating with the International Defensive Pistol Association.
Sarah has invested her time sharing stories with her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids about the value and true meaning of family. She also hunts and camps.
The couple's children include Tammie Jones (Nick) of Milton-Freewater, Bonnie Kessell (Roy) of Hermiston, Steve Bruce (Dawn) of Hermiston and Scottie Bruce (Kim) of Umatilla. The Bruces have 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
