Col. Herald and Jeanne (Pentecost) Echols of Hermiston are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary May 20, 2020. Herald currently lives at Regency Hermiston, where he is recovering from a stroke. Jeanne is a resident of Sun Terrace in Hermiston. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, they are not sure when they will be able to celebrate their Diamond Jubilee.
The couple married May 20, 1945, in Santa Ana, California. Herald served in the U.S. Army for 22 years, and was commander at the Umatilla Army Depot from 1972-73.
Herald and Jeanne have five children: Kristin Adams, Lakeside, Ore.; Kurt Echols, Anchorage, Alaska; Mark Echols, Houston, Texas; Jennifer Diallo, Denver, Colo.; and Scot Echols, Hermiston, Ore. They also have 20 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
