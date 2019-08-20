Jack and Katie (Herburger) Johns are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. The Johns are cattle ranchers in Fox, Ore., where they have lived for their entire married life.
A party is planned Sept. 7, 2019, at the Fox School House from 1-3 p.m. Cake and refreshments will be provided. The daughters of Jack and Katie encourage friends and family to join in the celebration, but request no gifts for the couple.
