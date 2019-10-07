Paul Gadaire married Carol Greer Smith of Pendleton on Oct. 10, 1959, in Shrewsbury, Mass. They will celebrate 60 years of marriage with family and friends.
Paul is a retired senior environmental health and safety engineer, and Carol retired from a data processing career. They lived in Northboro, Mass., for 34 years before returning to Pendleton in 1993. Paul is adjutant for the Pendleton VFW Post 922, and a member of the Main Street Cowboys. Carol is a member of the Delphian Club and the VFW Auxiliary.
The Gadaires' children are David Gadaire and wife Cindy of Northboro, Mass.; Michele Sheppard and husband Steven of Bend, Ore.; and the late Gary and Dr. Steven Gadaire. They have 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
