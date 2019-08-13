Sam and Dottie (Coffin) Pambrun of Adams celebrated 50 years of marriage Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, with family and close friends.
They met at Eastern Oregon State College in La Grande. Sam grew up in Athena and Dottie just over Tollgate Pass on Pumpkin Ridge and Imbler. They moved around Oregon for his teaching career and principalships, from Mapleton to Dayville, then Scio, before returning to Pendleton and settling first near Cayuse and then on the Pambrun Century Farm.
Over the last 50 years they have modeled the importance of putting family first, hospitality, scholarship, travel, freedom to disagree but still unconditionally love, and the wisdom of giving each other space to pursue their own interests and causes.
The Pambruns have three daughters: Stacy Pambrun Demory of Athena; Jill Pambrun Parker of Pendleton and Jennifer Pambrun of Pendleton. They also have four grandchildren.
